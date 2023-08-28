Margaux Maxwell joins InvestigateWest as development and membership manager

InvestigateWest is thrilled to announce the latest addition to our growing team: Margaux Maxwell, who’s spent much of her career helping news organizations and journalists transition to a digital future. She is our new development and membership manager starting this week. In that role, Maxwell will help the nonprofit newsroom broaden its donor base and reach new audiences.

Previously, Maxwell worked to shift legacy print publications to online subscriptions-based websites as Director of Digital at the Yakima Herald-Republic and the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. She holds a B.S. in Journalism from Emerson College in Boston and got her start in journalism as a human rights reporter working to improve access to digital literacy.

“We were immediately struck by Margaux’s passion for journalism and for finding strategic ways to sustainably support news reporting in places that desperately need it,” said Executive Director Jacob Fries. “We’re incredibly pleased to have her on our team.”

InvestigateWest was founded in 2009 by Seattle Post-Intelligencer reporters and editors after the paper stopped publishing. It was part of a pioneering group of news organizations created at that time to preserve public-service journalism through a nonprofit model relying on reader support and donations rather than advertising. Over the years, InvestigateWest’s reporting has prompted reforms and more than a half dozen different state laws protecting the environment, workers and foster children.

Learn more about InvestigateWest’s change-making journalism and consider making a donation to the reader-supported nonprofit.

Maxwell is in the process of relocating to Seattle from Walla Walla. She can be reached at margaux@invw.org.