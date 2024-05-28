Meet InvestigateWest’s new development director

InvestigateWest is thrilled to announce a new addition to our growing team: Lynnie McIlvain will take a leading role in fundraising as development director for the nonprofit news organization, starting this week.

Most recently, McIlvain served as grants manager for Degrees of Change, a Tacoma-based nonprofit, and brings with her a passion for news and transparency. A graduate of Clark College and the University of Puget Sound, she studied Classics and Ancient Mediterranean Studies.

“We’re delighted to have Lynnie on the team. We expect big things from her as we continue to grow the ambitions and impact of InvestigateWest,” Executive Director Jacob Fries said.

Last month, InvestigateWest added two reporters and a full-time editor to the roster. This summer, a third reporter will be joining the organization to cover migrant labor and other equity issues across the Pacific Northwest.

InvestigateWest was founded in 2009 by Seattle Post-Intelligencer reporters and editors after the paper stopped publishing. It was part of a pioneering group of news organizations created at that time to preserve public-service journalism through a nonprofit model relying on reader support and donations rather than advertising. Over the years, InvestigateWest’s reporting has prompted reforms and a dozen different state laws protecting the environment, workers and foster children.

Learn more about InvestigateWest’s change-making journalism and consider making a donation to the reader-supported nonprofit.