Two Seattle Community Leaders Join InvestigateWest’s Board Of Directors

InvestigateWest is pleased to announce the addition of two board members who bring a wealth of experience in journalism, storytelling, community engagement and volunteerism to the nonprofit newsroom.

Diana Huynh and Joshua Trujillo were enthusiastically voted onto the board earlier this month as part of InvestigateWest’s ongoing effort to grow and deepen the impact of its change-making investigative journalism.

“We are so pleased to have Diana and Joshua join the board,” said Brant Houston, the Knight Chair of Investigative Reporting at the University of Illinois who became InvestigateWest’s board chair in January. “Together they strengthen us in the areas of development and journalism and are great additions to our team.”

InvestigateWest is a nonprofit news organization dedicated to investigative journalism for the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 2009, the Seattle-based newsroom covers a range of topics including public health, the environment, youth, racial justice, voting and government accountability. Over the years, its reporting has prompted reforms and more than a half dozen different state laws protecting the environment, workers and foster children.

Learn more about InvestigateWest’s change-making journalism and consider making a donation to the reader-supported nonprofit. Read more about the newest members of the InvestigateWest board of directors below:

• DIANA HUYNH leads the development and execution of communications strategies for Group Health Foundation, which seeks to transform the balance of power to ensure racial justice in Washington and beyond. A journalist by training, Diana has more than a decade of experience in nonprofit and policy communications. Additionally, she previously worked with the American Institutes for Research in Washington, D.C. and with Asian Americans for Equality in New York. She is a proud resident of Beacon Hill.

• JOSHUA TRUJILLO is senior visual storyteller for Starbucks Coffee Company. Working as a visual journalist for more than 20 years, Josh uses his craft of still and moving images to document the unique and the ordinary. His still photography has been published in almost every major U.S. newspaper, magazine, and website, including on the front page of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and full-page features in People Magazine following the 2010 Haiti earthquake and in Sports Illustrated during the Seahawks run to the Super Bowl. Josh is on the Board of Directors for Seattle’s Photographic Center Northwest, is a co-founder of Northwest Photojournalism, organizations that support and educate lens-based storytellers in the Pacific Northwest.