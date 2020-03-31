A Guide for Journalists
Covering Your Climate: A Source Toolbox for Climate Change Reporting in the Emerald Corridor
Visitor7/ Wikimedia Commons
As part of our special report “Covering Your Climate: The Emerald Corridor,” a joint project between InvestigateWest and the Society of Environmental Journalists’ SEJournal, we’ve collected a wide range of resources to help reporters track down climate stories throughout the Pacific Northwest. You’ll find an array of government, academic and nongovernmental organization links for Oregon, including Portland; Washington, including Seattle; and British Columbia, including Vancouver, as well as from regional, national and international resources.
Oregon climate resources
Oregon Global Warming Commission’s Keep Oregon Cool plan (2018)
- Oregon Greenhouse Gas Emissions Data (2018)
- Oregon Climate Change Adaptation Framework (PDF) (2010)
- Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development: Climate Planning
- Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development: Climate Change Resources
- Oregon Health Authority’s Climate Change and Public Health (PDF) (2018)
- Oregon Health Authority’s Climate & Health Resilience Plan (2017)
- Oregon Department of Energy: Addressing Climate Change
- Oregon Department of Transportation: Transportation & Climate Change
- Oregon’s Clean Fuel Standards
- Oregon’s Energy Facilities Siting project
- Oregon’s Coastal Atlas (2017)
Academia & Nongovernmental Organizations
- Oregon Climate Change Research Institute (OCCRI) at Oregon State University
- OCCRI’s Fourth Oregon Climate Assessment Report (2019)
- Oregon Climate Trust (focused on greenhouse gas mitigation)
City of Portland & Multnomah County
- Climate Action Plan
- 2019-2050 Climate Policy Commitments Next Steps
- Carbon Emissions & Trends (2017)
- Multnomah County Carbon Emissions Report (PDF) (2019)
Washington climate resources
- Gov. Jay Inslee’s Climate Plan
- Washington Integrated Response to Climate Change (PDF) (2012)
- Washington Department of Ecology: Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- Washington Department of Ecology: Climate Change
- Washington Department of Health: Environmental Health Data
- Washington Department of Commerce: Climate Change (Planning for Climate Change, 2008, and Greenhouse Gas Analysis Tools, 2009)
Academia & NGOs
- University of Washington’s (UW) Climate Impacts Group (CIG)
- UW/CIG State of Knowledge Report (2013)
- UW/CIG Tribal Vulnerability Assessment
- UW Climate Change & Agriculture (PDF)
- UW Center for Health & the Global Environment
- UW Program on Climate Change
City of Seattle & King County
- Seattle Public Utilities Climate Change Program
- Seattle Public Utilities Sea Level Rise map
- Seattle Public Utilities Adaptation
- King County Climate Action Plan (2015)
Province of British Columbia climate resources
B.C. Climate Change
- B.C. Climate Risk Assessment (PDF) (2019)
- CleanBC Action Plan (PDF) (2018)
- B.C. Greenhouse Gas Emissions (PDF) (2018)
- B.C. Climate Adaptation Strategy
- B.C. Climate Adaptation and Risk Assessment (PDF) (2019)
Academia & NGOs
- University of British Columbia (UBC) Centre for Climate Modelling & Analysis
- UBC Victoria Water & Climate Impacts Research Centre
- David Suzuki Foundation
City of Vancouver
- Green Vancouver
- Climate Adaptation Strategy (PDF) (2018)
Pacific Northwest climate resources
The Georgetown Climate Center’s state-by-state climate change planning
- UW Climate Change’s Adaptation Science Center
- Sightline Institute’s Climate & Energy
- North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies’ state climate thumbnails
- The 2100 Project’s Atlas for the Green New Deal from the McHarg Center at the University of Pennsylvania, with maps of land, resources and vulnerabilities
- U.S. Global Change Research Program’s Fourth National Climate Assessment Northwest (2018)
- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s NW Climate Impacts (2017)
- Climate Adaptation Knowledge Exchange Northwest
- U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Northwest Climate Hub
- U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Climate Change in the Northwest (2019)
- U.S. Forest Service’s Climate Change in the Pacific NW
- National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration Climate Impacts Research Consortium (CIRC) at Oregon State University’s NW Climate Toolbox
- CIRC’s Integrated Scenarios of the Future NW Environment
- CIRC’s Tribal Climate Adaptation Guidebook (PDF) (2018)
- Pacific NW Tribal Climate Change Network at University of Oregon
- Forest Mortality, Economics and Climate Change in North America (USDA & National Institute for Food & Agriculture at Oregon State University)
- Future of the NW in maps (UW)
- Wildfires and Forests in maps (UW)
- Pacific NW National Lab
- North Pacific Landscape Conservation Cooperative’s Planning Atlas, regional projects, Oregon projects, Washington projects and British Columbia projects
- Climate Solutions
U.S. climate resources
- Archive of EPA’s removed Website on Climate Change
- National Aeronautics & Space Administration: Global Climate Change
- National Center for Atmospheric Research: Climate
- NOAA: Climate
- National Centers for Environmental Information (formerly the National Climatic Data Center)
- NOAA Billion-Dollar Weather Events 1980-2019
- U.S. Global Change Research Program
- U.S. Geological Survey climate maps & data
International climate resources
- United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)
- IPCC special report on the Ocean and Cryosphere (2019)
- IPCC special report on Climate Change and Land (2019)
- IPCC update to 2006 Greenhouse Gas Inventories
- IPCC report on global warming of 1.5 degrees (2018)
U.S. climate news aggregators
Northwest
- Columbia Insight (sign up)
- Sightline Daily (sustainability newsletter sign up)
West
- High Country News (subscribe)
- Stanford University Woods Institute’s People&Planet (sign up)
National climate newsletters
- Anthropocene
- Gizmodo’s Earther (sign up)
- Edge Effects (sign up)
- Heated (sign up)
- InsideClimate News (multiple newsletter sign up)
- Newswise Climate for journalists (resources, RSS feed)
- The New York Times Climate (Climate Fwd: newsletter signup)
- Our Daily Planet (sign up)
- Yale Environment 360 (sign up)
National energy newsletters
- Axios Generate (sign up)
- Politico Morning Energy (sign up)
- Washington Post The Energy 202 (sign up)