Covering Your Climate: A Source Toolbox for Climate Change Reporting in the Emerald Corridor

Covering Your Climate: Emerald Corridor Tries Flipping the Switch on C02 The latest entry in our ongoing “Covering Your Climate: The Emerald Corridor” special report looks at what the Pacific Northwest is doing to mitigate climate change, including reducing carbon emissions, limiting sprawl and congestion, pushing energy efficiency and pursuing carbon sequestration. Read the new tipsheet, plus check out our earlier report on climate impacts and our opening backgrounder.

Covering Your Climate: An A-to-Z Guide to Emerald Corridor Climate Impacts In Part Two of our ongoing “Covering Your Climate: The Emerald Corridor” special report for journalists, we take a look at the impacts of climate change on the Pacific Northwest region — and how best to cover them. Our A-to-Z Guide explores 26 neglected angles and stories, plus resource links to get you started.